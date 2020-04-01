'The loves of my life': Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares sun-kissed picture of him and sister Krishna

The Shroff family has been spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown, at their Mumbai residence, while Jackie is at their Pune home.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has also been staying with the Shroff family. The 'Baaghi 2' actress has been sharing fun TikTok videos with Krishna. Moreover, her selfie with the same background as Tiger's workout video also left fans speculating that the lovebirds have moved in together.

On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen in 'Baaghi 3', where the former performed on a special song 'Do you love me', and the latter starred as lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor.