'The loves of my life': Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares sun-kissed picture of him and sister Krishna

Ayesha Shroff has shared a sun-kissed picture of her children Tiger and Krishna.
Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to her Instagram, to share a picture of her 'babies'. In the picture, Tiger and sister Krishna can be seen basking in the afternoon sun as they pose for a selfie. Ayesha shared the sunkissed picture of the sibling duo and wrote, “The loves of my life God bless you my babies @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.”
The Shroff family has been spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown, at their Mumbai residence, while Jackie is at their Pune home.
Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has also been staying with the Shroff family. The 'Baaghi 2' actress has been sharing fun TikTok videos with Krishna. Moreover, her selfie with the same background as Tiger's workout video also left fans speculating that the lovebirds have moved in together.
On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen in 'Baaghi 3', where the former performed on a special song 'Do you love me', and the latter starred as lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)