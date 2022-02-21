The Kashmir Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's film presents a hard-hitting story of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

The trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated 'The Kashmir Files' was released on Monday.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.

The 3-minute-30-seconds trailer takes the viewers through the lesser-known story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the union territory which happened in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir insurgency.

It also sheds light on the bloodshed that had taken place during the exodus and the plight of the Hindus who were forced to leave their homeland.

The trailer opens with Chinmay Mandlekar claiming that he had murdered around 25 persons and that he will not budge even from killing his own brother or mother.

As the trailer progresses, the audiences are shown the political upheaval building up in the territory over the exodus and the murders of the residents who refuse to quit their homes and the land.

Mithun Chakraborty marks his return to Bollywood after almost three years, his last venture being the 'Tashkent Files', which was also directed by Agnihotri.

He, along with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi can be seen delivering promising performances throughout the trailer, piquing the interest of the audience.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It is set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter account after death threats over release of 'The...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:36 PM IST