'The Kashmir Files' line producer dies by suicide; Anupam Kher says 'depression affecting younger generation'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday night shared the tragic news of the demise of 'The Kashmir Files' line producer Sarahna.
Saranha, who worked with Kher on the Vivek Agnhotri directorial in Dehradun, died by suicide on June 30.
Shocked by the death of the young line producer, Anupam took to Instagram to share an emotional note and stressed on the importance of mental health awareness.
He wrote: "This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown."
He added. "She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother."
Talking about how depression is affecting the younger generation, the actor added, "This depression really is affecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! #OmShanti."
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Vardhan Puri and others took to the comments section to offer condolences.
Vardhan wrote, "Shocking news Anupam sir Prayers for her peace."
"I am speechless. I remember you talking about her. Om Shanti," commented Ashoke Pandit.
Post the success of The Tashkent Files, filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his 'most ambitious project' 'The Kashmir Files' in 2019.
The Kashmir Files- dubbed as #KashmirUnreported is a deep dive into the story of the biggest genocide in India’s history- ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits, which has been 'unreported or under reported'.
