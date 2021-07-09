'The Kashmir Files' line producer dies by suicide; Anupam Kher says 'depression affecting younger generation'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday night shared the tragic news of the demise of 'The Kashmir Files' line producer Sarahna.

Saranha, who worked with Kher on the Vivek Agnhotri directorial in Dehradun, died by suicide on June 30.

Shocked by the death of the young line producer, Anupam took to Instagram to share an emotional note and stressed on the importance of mental health awareness.

He wrote: "This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown."

He added. "She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother."