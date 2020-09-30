'The joke is on us': Anubhav Sinha, Gauahar Khan, and other celebs react to Babri Masjid demolition verdict

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow.
The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.
Reacting to the Verdict, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations Mr Lal Krishna Advani you are now acquitted of the charges of single handedly drawing a bloody line across the soul of this country. May God give you a very long life.”
Meanwhile actress and former ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan added, “But of course! It was an earthquake! Hahahhaha. The joke is on us!”
Richa Chadha also weighed in on the verdict and shared a cryptic post by writing, “इस जगह से ऊपर भी एक अदालत है, यहां देर है अंधेर नहीं।“
The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.
The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.
Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused.
The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court.
Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial. Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.
Advani (92), Joshi (86), Bharti (61), Singh (88), Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in court.
