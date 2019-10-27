The good life: Life comes full circle

Usually I’m in Delhi for Diwali every year, but this is the first time after marriage that I will be in the city for the festive season. I am very excited to be celebrating with my family, my parents, after so long.

In terms of preparations, I think my parents are preparing more for our visit than for Diwali! It’s more exciting for them that their granddaughter will be celebrating Diwali with them this year. We don’t really have any plans, but as a family we’ll be spending quality time together – my brother, my daughter and my parents.

Pre-Diwali there is lots of spring cleaning that takes places. Cleaning of the house; I guess that’s what my mum is doing at the moment. She likes her house kept clean before Diwali. They are back, my dad is home and we are all very happy after all the ups and downs that we’ve had. I think it’s going to be a good Diwali for all of us.

Growing up, although there were Diwali parties, we were still kids and my parents never left us. We used to do our Lakshmi puja at home. Pollution was much less than it is today, so we merrily burnt our share of crackers and contributed to the pollution! We then distributed sweets to the poor and post that, our parents took us out for dinner.