'The film shouldn't suffer': Amid backlash over Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty urges netizens to spare 'Hungama 2'

The film has Paresh Rawal and Shetty playing the principal characters.

"I believe in and practise the teachings of Yoga. The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW," the actress stated in her Instagram post.

"Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer. ever!" Shetty added.

Requesting her Instagram followers to watch her film, the actress added using a folded hands emoji: "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film."