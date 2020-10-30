'The Fault In Our Stars' author John Green lauds Sanjana Sanghi's performance in 'Dil Bechara'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi received a message full of praise for her performance in Dil Bechara from author John Green, whose book The Fault In Our Stars inspired the Hindi romantic tragedy. The author also spoke of the tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, who co-starred with Sanjana in the film.

Sanjana posted a screenshot of the message from Green on Instagram.

The message reads: "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought of your performance -- full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster."