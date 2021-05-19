'The Family Man' season 2 trailer out; Manoj Bajpayee is back with exciting twists and an unexpected climax

Creator and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said they are delivering on the promise that season two will be out by end of this summer.

"The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and 'danger really has a new face' - Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast," the creators said in a statement.

"We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can," they further said.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the new season of "The Family Man" is bigger, more complex and dials up the action.

"We're confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis. It's a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a content gem that connects with audiences in India and beyond and we just can't wait for the launch of the show's new season next month," Purohit added.

Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur round the cast as well. The show also features names from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.