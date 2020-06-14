The eerie connection between Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and his Twitter cover

Vincent van Gogh is believed to have committed suicide in July 1890. The well known post-Impressionist painter created over 2,000 paintings -- many of which were created in his final years. Starry Night, one of his most famous paintings, was created in 1889 as van Gogh resided in a lunatic asylum in southern France.
On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. Mumbai police confirms that the actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. No suicide note has however been found.
We mention Van Gogh because Rajput's Twitter cover photo was 'Starry Night'. Additionally, his Twitter bio simply states: "Photon in a double-slit".
Reports suggest that Rajput had been struggling with depression in recent days, and had been taking antidepressants.
The 'Starry Night' was painted at a time when van Gogh was confined to an asylum and is believed to have been suffering from hallucinations and having suicidal thoughts as he plunged into depression. This was reflected in his work which then began incorporating darker colours.
As the Van Gogh Gallery website states, "One of the biggest points of interest about this painting is that it came entirely from Van Gogh’s imagination. None of the scenery matches the area surrounding Saint-Paul or the view from his window. As a man who religiously paints what he sees, it’s a remarkable break from Van Gogh’s normal work".
According to an NCBI report, there is evidence that suggests that Van Gogh suffered from manic depression -- a chronic mental illness that affects many creative people.
There is however an alternative explanation that involves overmedication with digitalis. The NCBI report suggests that people receiving large, repeated doses of the drug often see the world with a yellow-green tint and have been known to complain about seeking yellow spots surrounded by coronas. This theory gains further credence when one looks at the 'Portrait of Dr. Gachet' where the homeopathic doctor can be seen holds a stem of Digitalis purpurea, the purple foxglove from which digitalis is extracted. Incidentally, Van Gogh resided with Dr Gachet during his final months, following his stint at the asylum.
It is possible that Starry Night was reflective of the turmoil within Van Gogh's mind. Sushant Singh Rajput's seeming fondness for the image seems to suggest that he too could identify with the same, at least to a certain degree.
Coming to Rajput's Twitter bio, "photon in a double-slit" is in all likelihood a reference to the double-slit experiment that demonstrates that light and matter can display characteristics of both classically defined waves and particles.
This appears to tie in with Rajput's penchant for physics. In case you didn't know, Sushant Singh Rajput was a National level Olympiad winner in Physics. Additionally, a visit to The Large Hadron Collider at CERN also featured in his "dream list".
