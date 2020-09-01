'The dogs are better actors': Disha Patani trolled for lip-syncing to 'rasode mein kaun tha' in latest video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared her version of lip-syncing to the viral ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ meme featuring Kokilaben from the TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.
Patani also included her dogs in the video as supporting characters.
In the video, Disha looked gorgeous sporting a white top and matching hairband with her golden locks open and a no-makeup look.
However, Disha’s video was massacred by trolls who compared her acting to the canines stating the paw-some creatures delivered a better performance.
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.
The viral rap video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate features a TV show dialogue (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) turned into a song.
The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove. The popular TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' went off the air in 2017.
Earlier, Kartik Aaryan gave his twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video, and asked the question with folded hands to his fans.
