'The dogs are better actors': Disha Patani trolled for lip-syncing to 'rasode mein kaun tha' in latest video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared her version of lip-syncing to the viral ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ meme featuring Kokilaben from the TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

Patani also included her dogs in the video as supporting characters.

In the video, Disha looked gorgeous sporting a white top and matching hairband with her golden locks open and a no-makeup look.

However, Disha’s video was massacred by trolls who compared her acting to the canines stating the paw-some creatures delivered a better performance.