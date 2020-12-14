'The Dirty Picture' actress Arya Banerjee died by 'falling from her bed': Report

Kolkata: Police on Saturday ruled out any foul play in the death of actor Arya Banerjee, who starred in acclaimed films like 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka'.

Arya essayed the role of Shakeela in the Vidya Balan starter.

Arya, the daughter of noted sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her residence on Friday, and autopsy revealed that she had consumed large amounts of alcohol, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Saturday.

"Doctors have ruled out any possibility of the actress being murdered," he said.

The actor could have suffered a cardiac attack on Friday morning following which she tried to walk out to call for help and fallen down, the police officer said.

The post-mortem examination also stated that blood spotted near her body was primarily because of "a fall" from her bed.

"Around two litres alcohol was found in her stomach. Because she fell with her face down, she was hurt, resulting in bleeding," the officer said.

Police also found several liquor bottles and tissue papers with bloodstains from her residence.

The autopsy report said the 33-year-old actor was "unwell" and suffering from different ailments, including cardiac problems and nephrotic syndrome.

On Friday, her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to doorbells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police.

Police officers broke open the door of the third-floor apartment and found her body lying in the bedroom.

She lived alone and kept to herself, the domestic help said.

Local people said that Banerjee never used to mix up with her neighbours in the Jodhpur Park locality. She used to stay alone and was seldom seen stepping out of her residence.

The actor-model mostly ordered food online every day. The police are also investigating who came to deliver food at her residence in the last 24 hours and who all spoke to her or met her in the last few days.

Arya had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai. In 2014, she also worked in an episode of 'Savdhaan India'.

