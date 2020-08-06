The curious case of Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death – all you need to know

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad on June 8.
The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance when she took the drastic step on Monday night. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.
The police started an investigation and recorded statement of the deceased's parents.
The internet went all out with several conspiracy theories after Sushant's death on June 14. Some claimed she was pregnant with Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's child at the time of her demise.
Sooraj rubbished the rumours in an interview with Bombay Times where he said: "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."
Salian and Rajput's family issued a statement reacting to the rumours on social media.
The statement read: "Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain.
"We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what's more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the wellbeing of her parents and close ones.
"While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests.
"Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones.
"Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness. - Salian Family & Friends."
A month after Salian's death, Sushant's case was on the verge of being handled to the CBI after his family accused the star's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abettment to suicide.
Prior to the hearing, former Maharashtra Chief Minister who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member, Narayan Rane alleged that both Rajput and Salian were 'murdered'.
"Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13... the police must find out," Rane demanded, broadly hinting at the presence of a young Maharashtra minister at the gathering.
Rane further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14 even Sushant was killed.
He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.
It is not very difficult to find out who was issuing threat calls to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rane said at a press conference.
On August 5, the day Sushant's case was handed over to the CBI for further probe; a PIL was filed in the apex court for the same direction in Salian's case.
The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had been in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had brought a 2 BHK flat in the Regent Galaxy building at Malad West.....", added the plea.
The petitioner has insisted that Sushant and Salian's deaths are interconnected. "The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Rajput's ex-manager's death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been 'deleted by accident' and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call," the plea claimed.
The plea argued that Bihar Police offered to help in retrieving the folder but the officers were not allowed to access the laptop.
The same day, Malad's Malvani Police Station issued a press note seeking more information and evidence on Sushant's late former manager Disha.
The press note issued in Marathi, read: "In relation to Disha Salian's death, the Malvani Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death. Malvani police is investigating all possible angles related to this death. Regarding this, a lot of news/information is being published on social media, newspapers and TV channels. If anyone has any information or evidence relating to this and wishes to share it with us, can do so with the following officers."
Along with the note, phone numbers and email IDs of several senior police officers have been shared.
Disha's father Satish Salian wrote a letter to Mumbai Police alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family.
In his letter, he also alleged that news about his daughter's involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are "all the stories cooked by these media" and requested the police to "take reasonable action" against the concerned journalists.
The letter addressed to ACP Dilip Yadav, Malwani Division, has the subject line as: "Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people".
The letter reads: "Sir, I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family."
"In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family."
"The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it's also taking a toll on my family."
"We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play."
"News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them."
"Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us."
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has started looking for more information on Disha.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)