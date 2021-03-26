The Courier review: An engrossing spy-thriller

The von Trapp Family of Sound of Music fame fled the Nazis and settled in the US in Vermont on a farm with sweeping mountain vistas reminiscent of their beloved Austria. A Soviet agent in this compelling spy thriller wants to be rehabilitated in Montana because it reminds him of his beloved Russia.

You must be expecting car chases, shoot-outs and frenetic action. Forget it. This isn’t a Bond film. That said, let me add, The Courier is adroitly helmed by Dominic Cooke, an accomplished theatre veteran, brilliantly acted and thoroughly watchable.

Through it all, Abel Korzeniowski’s marvellous soundtrack embellishes the storyline in delightful sequences featuring Chubby Checker’s Let’s Twist Again to Tchaikovsky’s spectacular Swan Lake performed by the Bolshoi Ballet.