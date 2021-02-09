The coming of age of Kangana Ranaut...

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her exaggerated sense of self-importance. Smug in the belief that she is a cinematic legend -- the stuff of folklore -- Kangana on Tuesday likened herself to Hollywood greats Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.

To reinforce the notion, the actress even shared on Twitter the transformation she underwent for her movies Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and wrote, "Massive transformation alert, the kind of range I display as a performer, no other actress in the globe has that (range) right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)."

Warming to the theme, Kangana added: "I honestly want to know why we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about her acting, can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? The answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep-seated complex?"

The outlandish outpouring – though there is no detracting from Kangana’s acting merit -- had the Twitter twitching and scratching its head in disbelief. An amused user wrote, "I just hope to god Meryl Streep never reads this;" another said, "Kangana and Meryl Streep in one breath? BLASPHEMY. Kangana is nowhere close to Meryl and can never be. Why is Kangana so pompous?" Others wondered why she is so-self-obsessed.

But the description of the actor as pompous may be a gross understatement. Sample this: ‘‘I am open for debate if someone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride.’’

Some denizens of social media wondered why Kangana is even bothering to compare herself to Streep. Why not legends like Waheeda, Tabu and Shabana closer home. Not to forget actresses of yesteryear: Hema, Madhuri, Sridevi and Rekha. For that matter, an uncharitable user pointed out, even Tapsee could give the ‘prima donna’ of Bollywood the run for her money. A fugitive from the R-Day chaos on social media even had the audacity to tell her in colloquial Punjabi: Kangana tenu tangana!

Whatever her social impulses, the tweets have turned the spotlight on Dhaakad, touted as a world-class spy thriller, which is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai with Ranaut playing the role of an officer film, which addresses serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Ranaut will also be seen in Thalaivi, an upcoming bilingual biopic on the late J Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by A L Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree.

She will also be seen in the film Tejas and the sequel Manikarnika-The legend of Didda.