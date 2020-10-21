Comedy Couple movie review: Watch when you want to forget all your woes

The story

'Comedy Couple' is a typical rom-com with a dash of fresh air infused to it. Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem) are in love. They have quit their high-paying, six-figure jobs to get into the world of stand-up comedy. Together, as a couple, they set the stage on fire! They are trending on social media. Life is perfect. However, Deep often gets into a difficult situation with his unwanted fibs, which puts his relationship with Zoya at stake.

The review

Indian OTT platforms are brimming with crime, terrorism and gang wars. There is very little contribution made to the comedy stream. ‘Comedy Couple’ can be termed as an ice-breaker, but cannot be defined as a path-breaking comedy flick especially in terms of content. We have seen better ones like ‘Four More Shots’ and ‘Masaba Masaba’. Yes, Deep’s fibs can crack you up, but that’s all old hat. We have seen a lot better than that happening in our immediate surrounding, FOR REAL!

It’s only when Rajesh Tailang voices out a new term for the bra, rechristening it as ‘Ladies Banyan’ actually has the audience burst into peels of laughter. The dialogue seemed candid, and the unplanned instance has been recorded in the nick-of-time.

We last saw Saqib in the series ‘Crackdown’. He was very much in sync with his special agent character. And, it's the same with ‘Comedy Couple’ in which he takes to the part like a fish takes to water. He becomes just as relatable as the fibbing patriarchy in our immediate environment. Interestingly, he strikes the right comic timing as well. We could have seen him surging with the comedy genre only if he had more suitable dialogues. This would have definitely added just another feather to his acting career.

Shweta Basu Prasad finally plays a more fitting role that matches up to her skill. She is fun-loving, and more herself in ‘Comedy Couple’. Shweta was last seen in the series ‘High’, in which she played a confused scientist. In series such as High and ‘Serious Men’, Shweta’s role had been dramatically reduced for very undeserving reasons.

Pranay Manchanda who plays Deep and Zoya’s manager, has put up an outstanding show. The actor plays his candid self and fittingly adds punches to add pace to the film. He does it just before the viewers' interest begins to wear off. Pranay is the pioneer of comedy. Perhaps, there are few elements borrowed from Pranay and Kriti Vij’s real life. This could be one of the factors that makes his character more relatable and fun!

Rajesh Tailang was last seen as the Director of the Special Task Force in the series ‘Crackdown’, and as a serious father in ‘Bandish Bandits’. Though he has essayed many versatile characters, one cannot imagine that he can be so outstandingly hilarious. His comic timing is unmatched. Rajesh’s comic timing helps enliven Saqib’s timing as well.

Overall, a great film to watch especially when you want to let your hair down and forget all your office or other woes.

Name of the Movie: Comedy Couple

Platform: ZEE5

Time: 90 mins (approx.)

Cast: Shweta Prasad Basu, Saqib Saleem, Pranay Manchanda and Rajesh Tailang

Director: Nachiket Samant

Rating: 3/5