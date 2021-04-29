'The clock had stopped at 11.11 on 29th April': On Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, wife Sutapa, son Babil pen endearing notes

On Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil penned endearing notes, remembering the late actor.
Babil shared a picture of Irrfan building his own table amid chemotherapy.
He wrote, “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have."
“I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries),” added Babil.
On the other hand, Sutapa revealed how Irrfan breathed his last at 11.11 on this day last year.
She wrote, “How exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped at 11.11 on 29th April for me. Irrfan you had a keen interest in mystery of numbers and funny you had three 11’s on your final day. some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11.”
She further spoke about her dilemma in changing name stating, “My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it Sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector.”
Irrfan, who passed away last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He earned global recognition with his work in projects such as "The Warrior", "The Namesake", "Slumdog Millionaire", "The Amazing Spider-Man", "Life Of Pi", "Jurassic World" and "Inferno".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)