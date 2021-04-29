'The clock had stopped at 11.11 on 29th April': On Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, wife Sutapa, son Babil pen endearing notes

“I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries),” added Babil.

On the other hand, Sutapa revealed how Irrfan breathed his last at 11.11 on this day last year.

She wrote, “How exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped at 11.11 on 29th April for me. Irrfan you had a keen interest in mystery of numbers and funny you had three 11’s on your final day. some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11.”