The Bombay Debate: OTT takes on Bollywood, who wins?

The Free Press Journal and ABP Network on November 9 held The Bombay Debate with the topic ‘Does the rise of OTT platforms spell the doom for Bollywood? The debate was live on the Free Press Journal’s YouTube channel and ABP Live at 5.30 pm. Moderated by Roshan Abbas, the panellists included Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu, director-producer of films and shows like Sacred Games and Trapped, Vikramaditya Motwane, actor Sayani Gupta of Article-15 and the Emmy-nominated show Four More Shots Please!, actor and web show writer of Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling, Sumeet Vyas, the director of the recently-released comedy, Lootcase, Rajesh Krishnan, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, and producer and the founder of Platoon One Films, Shiladitya Bora whose movie SIR is one of the first to get a theatrical release post the lockdown. The judges for the debate were actor Poonam Dhillon, Prof Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor University of Lucknow, and Dinkar Gupta, IPS, DGP Punjab Police.

OTT has emerged as the new star in the last few months with the pandemic confining so many of us to our homes, and became our go-to source for entertainment. But can it be the death knell for Bollywood? And how are movie theatres going to fare in the new normal?

According to Kunal Kemmu, predicting the OTT to be the nemesis of Bollywood is going a bit too overboard. “May be we won't be having this conversation if it wasn't for the pandemic. But, to say that will it be the doom of something is like saying that will COVID-19 be the doom of the human race,” said the versatile actor.