The Bachchans and their political connections over the years

AB gets banned by the media

In the year 1975, India observed Emergency that was declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Reports suggest that Amitabh used his influence to shutdown Stardust magazine. While censorship isn’t new to the press, it was imposed harshly on Stardust for carrying pieces on Big B, especially those regarded by some as a part of Yellow Journalism.

The only reason, this ban was exercised with total monopoly is because not many publications covered entertainment news. It was only during the magazine boom in India, Bollywood became a part of the news coverage.

Due to this cold war between the two parties, Stardust along with other magazines came together and banned Bachchan once and for all.

However, it was in 1982, when Amitabh met with a fatal accident on the sets of Coolie (1983), and Stardust offered a peace treaty by publishing an article on him.

AB joined politics

Indira was assassinated in 1984. It was during this time that AB took a break from films and entered politics on Rajiv Gandhi’s persuasion.

When Bachchan started campaigning, the craze among his followers led to an increasing crowd.

During this time, Election Commission played an ‘unbiased’ role and ordered Doordarshan that “Amitabh Bachchan’s films should not be broadcast during the Election Code of Conduct”.

Despite the ban, Bachchan won the elections back then defeating Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, a former Congress member and UP CM who joined Bharatiya Lok Dal.

In an interview with Dharamyug magazine in 1985, Sonia spoke about her association with the Bachchans. She said, “Mummy [Indira] had asked me to stay with the Bachchans [before her wedding] so that I could learn Indian customs and culture from close up. Slowly I came to learn a lot from that family. Teji aunty is my second… No, my third mother. My first mother is in Italy and the other was my mother-in-law Mrs Indira Gandhi, the third is Teji Aunty. Amit and Bunty [Ajitabh] are my brothers.”

Former Union Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh in his memoir 'Manzil Se Jyada Safar' said that Rajiv used to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Bachchan and said he was removed from the finance ministry because of the latter.

Singh said that he conducted raids on suspected tax evaders including Big B, and given how close the families were, he lost his position.

"We heard that Amitabh Bachchan landed there and poisoned Rajiv Gandhi's ears. The decision to remove me from the finance ministry was taken there only."