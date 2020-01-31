‘Thappad’ trailer out: Taapsee asks, “Just a slap?”

The trailer captures the journey of a woman, role essayed by Taapsee who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband. Giving a strong message with promising performances, the trailer is definitely a must-watch.

Touted to be a film which is this year’s Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 is one critically acclaimed film and was inspired by real-life events. The film will be releasing on the 28th of February and is creating all the roar already.

The movie, Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising with the trailer of the film out now.

After achieving critical and box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.