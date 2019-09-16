'Thappad' to kickstart Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha's multi project deal

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to mark the beginning of a long-term filmmaking association. "Thappad" will be first project as a part of the multi-film deal.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer aims to explore the basis of a man-woman relationship and gender equality, through an engaging story of a husband and wife.

"I am happy to associate with Anubhav once again. He is not only a gifted filmmaker but also has a great sense of music. He makes movies that are relevant and start conversations among the audience and I am keen to associate with this kind of cinema.