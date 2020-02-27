'Thappad' is based on conditioning which is thousands of years old just like the caste system: Anubhav Sinha

His last directorial, Article 15, which dealt with caste discrimination was a big hit, while Mulk, that tackled the Hindu-Muslim divide, won a lot of critical acclaim. Now, Anubhav Sinha brings another social issue, that of domestic abuse, to the fore with Thappad. The film, which has Taapsee Pannu headlining it, is already winning rave reviews. Not only that, it has become tax-free in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. We caught up with the filmmaker on the eve of its release...

What was the idea behind Thappad?

I just wanted to go through a little inside of the man-woman relationship at various levels of the society. The use of a thappad is a trigger to tell the story, and whole lot of other things.

Was there any particular factor that inspired you to make the film?

If you are asking me whether it is about one incident or a person, it's not. It's all the women I know, love and have in my life -- friends, cousins, my mother. It's a mix of all of them. It's not based on a person. It's the conditioning (male entitlement), which is thousands of years old and has been carefully designed, just like the caste system in the society.