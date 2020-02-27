'Thappad' is based on conditioning which is thousands of years old just like the caste system: Anubhav Sinha

His last directorial, Article 15, which dealt with caste discrimination was a big hit, while Mulk, that tackled the Hindu-Muslim divide, won a lot of critical acclaim. Now, Anubhav Sinha brings another social issue, that of domestic abuse, to the fore with Thappad. The film, which has Taapsee Pannu headlining it, is already winning rave reviews. Not only that, it has become tax-free in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. We caught up with the filmmaker on the eve of its release...
What was the idea behind Thappad?
I just wanted to go through a little inside of the man-woman relationship at various levels of the society. The use of a thappad is a trigger to tell the story, and whole lot of other things.
Was there any particular factor that inspired you to make the film?
If you are asking me whether it is about one incident or a person, it's not. It's all the women I know, love and have in my life -- friends, cousins, my mother. It's a mix of all of them. It's not based on a person. It's the conditioning (male entitlement), which is thousands of years old and has been carefully designed, just like the caste system in the society.
What prompted you to cast Taapsee Pannu as the lead?
Taapsee is a favourite (laughs). When I conceived the film , she was sitting right next to me. As she has shared, usne phoren story ke upar rumaal rakh diya. She said, 'Main hi karungi, kissi aur ke saath karoge toh jhagda ho jayega.' That apart, she also fits into the role. She is a wonderful actor.
What do you expect from the film?
There are certain questions that this films tries to raise and I hope people go home with those questions.
After issue-based films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, would we see you making masala movies like Ra.One or Dus?
Kya pata! You never know. Badi action picture ho par abhi aisa nahi hai. I know my next three films are in this world, in this universe (socially relevant). They will be over by the end of next year. Maybe by 2022, I am back to making Gyarah, Barah or Terah (laughs).
After last year's release Kabir Singh sparked off a debate on toxic masculinity and violence against women, netizens have been saying Thappad is kind of an answer to that. What is your view?
I haven't seen Kabir Singh, so I wouldn't know about it. But people have been asking me this. Kabir Singh was a hugely successful film, so there are subscribers to that relationship in the country. Going by the reactions, there are subscribers to Thappad also. To each his own. I wouldn't judge.
You have reacted to the violence in Delhi saying you are heartbroken, enraged and shocked. Would you make a film on the society getting polarised?
I don' know. If I feel something it will happen organically. I don't think like that -- this is a current subject and I should make a film about it. When I was making Article 15 about casteism, people said it was a thing of the past. But I felt very strongly about it and made the film. I don't try to design or time its relevance. I just do it.
