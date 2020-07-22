'Thappad' filmmaker Anubhav Sinha 'resigns' from Bollywood

For the records, he has even changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

His official twitter identity, of course, remains the same -- @anubhavsinha

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a reply: "What's Bollywood?I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded: ""Chhor diya (left it)Â. It never existed in the first place."

Most fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood.

"Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry," wrote a user.

Others made light of his comment.

"Sir ab Acting matt try kriyega.. Ijjat Nahi Krte log.. BTW, Wo Toh Director ki bhi nhi krte (Sir, don't try acting now.. no one will respect you.. By The Way, no one respects directors either)," tweeted a user.

Most people, however, were urging Sinha not to seriously carry out his declaration.