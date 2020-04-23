‘Thappad’ director Anubhav Sinha raises doubts about attack on Arnab Goswami

While several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray, 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha raised doubts about the incident.
Senior journalist Arnab Goswani and his wife Samyabrata Ray were allegedly attacked by two Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli. He took to the channel’s Twitter handle to post a video, claiming that he had been attacked by ‘Congress goons’ and gave details of the incident. 'Article 15' director took a sly dig at Arnab and wrote, "Now you know how difficult it is to write foolproof plots??? And you keep blaming Bollywood..."
A user reacted to his tweet and commented, "JUST IN : According to source, Vivek Aganihotri had written script for Arnab."
"This says it all n says it well. We all know the heinous bluff n yet the unscrupulous charlatan thinks he is impeccable. Things got out of hands way earlier. They hav just been trying their best to keep the unethical n inhumane show. Each day it's getting harder to keep this up,' wrote another user.
Earlier, the filmmaker had also reacted to Arnab Goswami's comments about the Palghar lynching on live Television. Reacting to the video of his debate, he tweeted, "Did this actually happen???? Or is it doctored???? Did the lawmakers watch it??? I hope no child or young was watching. SINISTER..... APPALLING!!!"
Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait had also weighed in on the claims of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami's claims of being attacked by goons of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Sharing the video of Arnab’s testimony, Kubbra wrote, "Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host? His “guards” make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict? It deeply saddens me, that I’ve said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn’t deserve any kind words."