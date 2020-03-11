'Thappad' actor Siddhant Karnick to divorce wife Megha Gupta; deets inside

Actor Siddhant Karnick, who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' has finalised his divorce, from Television actress Megha Gupta. After being married for almost three years, the couple parted ways in 2019 and have finally opted for a divorce.

Siddhant and Megha tied the knot in 2016 and had a hush hush register marriage. The estranged couple has now 'mutually' finalised a divorce. In an interview with ith Bombay Times, Siddhant Karnick opened up about the same and said they 'have ran out of patience as no marriage is easy'. He also revealed that they tried therapy and did everything they could, to make the marriage work. Siddhant revealed that he started living separately in March 2019, in the hopes that the distance will make their hearts grow fonder. However, it was then that the actors realised, they were better without each other and had more peace of mind.