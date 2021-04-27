'Thappad' actor Kumud Mishra hospitalized after difficulty in breathing due to COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days back, Bollywood actor Kumud Mishra has been hospitalized.

According to reports, the Thappad actor facing difficulty in breathing following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The actor is now feeling better and has been provided with oxygen.

Reportedly, his mother had tested positive for the novel coronavirus first. He was taking care of her mother and from there he contracted the virus.

The report of Mishra battling COVID-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities have been infected with the virus.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hina Khan, Sumeet Vyas, Pooja Hegde and Sameera Reddy are the recent celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar among others had tested positive.

Last week, Shravan Kumar Rathod of popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumud’s Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to release on May 18. The movie revolves around a grandmother’s last wish, and features Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

He will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Mishra is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The actor has also worked in films like Filmistaan, Revolver Rani, Jolly LLB 2, Raanjhanaa, Badlapur, Airlift, Thapad, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and more.