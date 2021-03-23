'Thanks for the extra pressure': Shahid Kapoor congratulates 'Jersey' team for National award win

Telugu movie "Jersey" receiving two National Awards has put "extra pressure" on Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in the film's upcoming Hindi remake.

On Monday, at the 67th National Film Awards in the language film category, Nani-starrer "Jersey" was declared the Best Telugu Feature Film. The film also won the National Award for Best Editing for Naveen Nooli.

Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the Hindi version, took to Twitter on Monday night to congratulate the team.

"Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtam19@NameisNani @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial #SanuJohnVarughese@vamsi84 @PIB_India," he wrote.