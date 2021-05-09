'Thanks for being divine source of love': Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt Mother's Day note

Addressing mothers as "nurturers" on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Sunday shared priceless pictures of herself with her mom, teachers and daughters with a heartfelt note on social media.

The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of heart-melting throwback pictures where she is seen posing with her mother- Subhra Sen, daughters-Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and her Kathak dance instructor- Pritam Sikhare.

Giving a shout-out to all the mothers, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy Mother's Day to all nurturers!! I thank God for all of you!!" "To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious. Here's to better health and your infinite joie de vivre you're my rock..star!!! I love you!!!" she wrote further.

The 45-year-old shares a special bond with her dance instructor Pritam Shikhare. She often shares pictures and dance rehearsal videos with her, referring to her as a mother figure.