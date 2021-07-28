'Thank your husband Shahid': Mira Kapoor brutally trolled for sharing pic of her poster with 'gratitude' note for parents

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who often finds herself on the receiving end of online trolls, on Wednesday got brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post.
Avid social media user, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her parents posing next to a large poster of her in a mall. The proud parents can be seen smiling as they point at the poster outside a skin care store.
Sharing the picture, Mira Rajput penned down an appreciation note for her parents.
"I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can’t even begin to describe this feeling...I love you Mom & Dad," she wrote.
The post received some not so nice comments on the photo-sharing app with many criticising Mira for not thanking her superstar husband Shahid Kapoor.
A user wrote, "You should thank ur husband more."
"Definitely parents play an important part in shaping who you are but your choices in adulthood define you...in this case you owe what you have today to Shahid," commented another.
"You are here because of your husband not because of your parents ," read a comment.
Meanwhile, a section of internet also came out in support of Mira Rajput and hit back at trolls.
A netizen wrote, "Whoever you owe it to, you worked hard for it. Others may see you as an actor’s wife but your achievements are because of your doing."
Another commented, "It’s a lil sad to see people take away her credit.
The way I see it, She was married off and thrusted into the limelight at a young age. No easy feat. She used her fame and turned it into a business for herself. Having her husband’s support is no biggie.
So understand life from another’s perspective and chill maybe."