'Thank your husband Shahid': Mira Kapoor brutally trolled for sharing pic of her poster with 'gratitude' note for parents

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who often finds herself on the receiving end of online trolls, on Wednesday got brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post.

Avid social media user, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her parents posing next to a large poster of her in a mall. The proud parents can be seen smiling as they point at the poster outside a skin care store.

Sharing the picture, Mira Rajput penned down an appreciation note for her parents.

"I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can’t even begin to describe this feeling...I love you Mom & Dad," she wrote.