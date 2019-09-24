Thank you, Greta, for much-needed punch in the face: Priyanka Chopra

The 16-year old on Monday began her speech by telling her audience amusingly, "My message is that we will be watching you." In her speech, the activist also addressed the pressing issue of the dangerous global heating across the world, saying, "I shouldn't be here. I should have been back at school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" "For more than 30 years, the signs have been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and the solution needed are still nowhere in sight," she added.

Thunberg has been protesting outside the Swedish Parliament every Friday since August 2018 against inaction over climate change.

The Climate Change summit was hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to give a boost to the 2015 Paris Agreement and address the global climate emergency.