'Thank you for the genes': Athiya and Ahan wish father Suniel Shetty on his 60th birthday

As actor Suniel Shetty turned a year older on Wednesday, his daughter Athiya and son Ahan took to social media to share a sweet birthday wishes.

On Shetty's 60th birthday, Athiya shared a throwback picture and another picture from a recent shoot. The first photo shows the father-daughter duo posing for the camera wearing white outfits. In the second picture, Suniel is seen holding baby Athiya up in the air.

Sharing it, the 'Hero' actress wrote, "Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart."

"P.S: Thank you for the genes," she added.

Loading View on Instagram

Suniel's son Ahaan also took to Instagram to wish his 'papa'. He shared several throwback pictures to mark the occasion.

Suniel Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with 'Balwaan', was later seen in films such as Sapoot, Hu Tu Tu, Krodh, Hera Pheri, Dus, Kaante, Border, Gopi Kishan and Chup Chup Ke among many others.

He was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'. The gangster drama set in the 1980s-90s released in March last year.

On other hand, Athiya was last seen on screen in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddique.

Meanwhile, Ahan will make his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap', alongside Tara Sutaria.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:01 PM IST