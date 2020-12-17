'Thank you for making India proud again': Tweeple congratulate ISRO on successfully placing CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

India on Thursday successfully placed its 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 (formerly GSAT-12R) in the geosynchronous transfer orbit in a textbook style.

India's brand new communication satellite CMS-01 with a life span of seven years will provide services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The satellite will cover Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's space agency.

The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on July 11, 2011 with a mission life of eight years.

Expressing happiness at the successful launch of CMS-01 satellite, twitterati took to the micro-blogging app to congratulate ISRO.

A user called it, "Another remarkable achievement by @isro."

"#PSLVC50 launched successfully. Congratulations and hats off to the scientists of ISRO. India is reaching new height in space continuously under the able leadership of reverend PM sir.@PMOIndia #ISRO," read a tweet.

While Twitter is flooded with congratulatory tweets, here are a few reactions: