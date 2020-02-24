Thank you for being the best 'Coolie': Sara Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan

Further adding that she will miss Dhawan, Sara wrote: "Will miss irritating you constantly." To which, Dhawan replied by commenting: "U don't have to will see u soon yaar."

Minutes later, the 'Judwaa 2' actor also shared the same pictures on his Twitter and wrote, "Tere nakhre hamesha uthaaunga sara kyunki tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1.

Picture khatam. Haat jaoon baaju ayaa raju #coolieno1." Earlier on Friday, Dhawan announced the wrap up of the shooting of the film.

The new outing is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan.

Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.