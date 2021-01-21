Thank God: Shoot begins for Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra's comedy film

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari, and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Talking about “Thank God”, director Indra Kumar shares, "We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21st of January, 'Thank God!' (laughs). It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I’m also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021.".

Bhushan Kumar, who will be backing this exciting collaboration, shares, “’Thank God’ is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji on this one. I have worked with Ajay Sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with ‘Thank God’.”

Besides that, Ajay will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.