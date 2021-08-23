'Thalaivii' release date out: Kangana Ranaut-starrer to hit theatres in September on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut's biographical drama 'Thalaivii', based on the life of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, is set to release theatrically on September 10.

The multilingual film, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was earlier scheduled to bow out in April but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Monday, the actress shared the film's new poster along with its release date on her official Instagram page.

"The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September," she captioned the post.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, 'Thalaivii' also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said, "'Thalaivii' has traced an extensive journey with eternal experiences at every turn. As the theatres are reopening across the nation, we are very excited that fans can enjoy the grand experience of the legend's life on the silver screen."

"Jayalalithaa has always belonged to the cinema and bringing her story alive on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to this great legend and revolutionary leader," Induri added.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

(With inputs from IANS)

