Thalaivi Trailer: The truth behind Jayalalithaa's saree pulling scene in Kangana Ranaut-starrer

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut dropped the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ on her 34th birthday.

'Thalaivi' is based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

From her struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.

The over three-minute trailer gives the audience a glimpse into the life of the AIADMK supremo, her rapport with M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and how she rose to power despite a patriarchal political system.

Amid all the powerful scenes that make you glued to the trailer, the one that will surely make you hop on a Google search is the Assembly incident when Jaya’s saree was allegedly pulled.

According to reports, in March 1989, violence broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly between MLAs of Karunanidhi's DMK and members of Jaya’s party.

Karunanidhi named and shamed her after she called him a criminal. As she tried to exit the Assembly, members of the opposition party formed a human shield around her with DMK minister Durai Murugan pulling her saree.

She left the scene humiliated with her torn attire and vowed to return only as a chief minister.

Recalling his interaction with Jaya, Indian Express photographer Sivaraman told the News Minute, “She told me, see what atrocity these people have done!”

In the trailer, Kangana can be heard drawing parallels of the incident to the mythological epic Mahabharata where Draupadi’s clothes were torn.

Two years later, she threw Karunanidhi off the chief minister’s seat and rose to power.