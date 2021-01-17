'Thalaivi' actress Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to MG Ramachandran on his 104th birth anniversary

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen essaying the role of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Jayalalithaa, on Sunday paid tribute to MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and shared a short clip that features a montage of pictures featuring the late AIADMK founder-actor.

The short clip plays with a voice-over that says, " MG Ramachandran, a Thalaiva of Tamil Nadu who emerged in the field of politics and acting for 50 years and became the god of millions." The video then shows a message which read, "Introducing Arvind Swami as MGR."

"The Thalaiva who gave people their Thalaivi...the legend behind the leader, remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary" came the voice over.