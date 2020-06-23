'Teri Mitti' lyricist Manoj Muntashir on conspiracy to keep outsiders away from Bollywood

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has spoken of a "shadyantra" (conspiracy) to keep outsiders away from Bollywood.

Muntashir, who penned the brilliant "Teri mitti" in "Kesari" last year, feels many more talented people should come to Mumbai and try their luck in the film industry without feeling intimidated by the threat of nepotism. He took to Twitter to express his opinion.

"Chhote shehron mein rehne wale saathion, aap nepotism se dar ke ghar baith gaye toh vanshvaad ki jeet aur pratibha ki haar ho jayegi. Ticket kataiye, Mumbai aaiye. Aap mein hunar aur himmat hai toh nepotism aapka kuch nahi bigad sakta. Is afwah se bachiye ki baharwalein yahaan safal nahi hote. Yeh aapko bahar rakhne ka shadyantra hai (smalltown friends, if you sit at home intimidated by nepotism, then dynastic dominance wins and talent loses. Book a ticket, come to Mumbai. If you have talent and resilience, nepotism cannot beat you. Don't pay heed to rumours that outsiders do not succeed here. This is a conspiracy to keep you away)," he tweeted.