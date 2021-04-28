'Tell the same to your cousin': Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for her note on COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday urged her fans on social media to follow the COVID-19 protocols and understand the gravity of the situation as India battles a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

The Jab We Met actor took to her official Instagram account to share a message for those who don’t wear mask properly or just keep it under the chin.

In a long note, Kareena wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically."

"Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you," she added.