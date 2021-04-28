'Tell the same to your cousin': Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for her note on COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday urged her fans on social media to follow the COVID-19 protocols and understand the gravity of the situation as India battles a deadly second wave of coronavirus.
The Jab We Met actor took to her official Instagram account to share a message for those who don’t wear mask properly or just keep it under the chin.
In a long note, Kareena wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically."
"Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you," she added.
However, moments after she shared the post, her followers asked her to help those in need instead of just posting long paragraphs on social media.
Several users also asked her to spread the word to celebrities who are vacationing even as the country faces a shortage of oxygen and other medical facilities.
"And same goes to celebs who were shamelessly going for exotic Vacays. Please spread your word to them as well," a user commented.
"Please tell the same to your cousin who was vacationing in Maldives with his beau a week ago. Take Care," another user commented on her post.
"Rather than writing the paragraph donate some oxygen to our country it will be more helpful," read a comment.
"Not Everybody is Privileged As You," a user wrote in the comments section.
Several other B-Town celebrities have also stepped up and have been actively involved in helping those in need.
Recently, Salman Khan came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.
While actor Akshay Kumar contributed to Gautam Gambhir's foundation to help in the fight against COVID 19 in Delhi, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has pledged to open 1000-bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap on Tuesday announced that they have contributed to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund and actor Suniel Shetty has joined hands with an organization to provide free oxygen concentrators.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to the pandemic.
She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)