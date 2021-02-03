'Tell people you love that you love them': Arjun Kapoor's emotional message on mom's birth anniversary

Sending out an emotional message to the fans to spend time with your loved ones, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday marked his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and shared a selfie video in which he remembered his mom, and offered a piece of advice to his fans on his mom's birthday.

In the video, Kapoor said, "It's my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that we are all together, but it is what it is..."

Sharing the message for his fans, Kapoor said, "Spend time with your family, spend time with your parents and loved ones... because I keep saying this... we don't realise what life has in store."