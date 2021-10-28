Tehseen Poonawalla has THIS suggestion for Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan gets bail in Mumbai cruise drugs case

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was on Thursday granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case by the Bombay High Court, political analyst and former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla asked the 'Fan' actor to help the "innocent undertrials languishing in jails for years".

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla wrote: "Dear #ShahRukhKhan, #AryanKhan was innocent & almost everyone stood by him. You are popular, rich & loved -extend your privilege to a few innocent under-trials languishing in jails for years. They will never get the sympathy #AryanKhan got or have the money to fight their cases."

"These under-trials also deserve the freedom #AryanKhan is going to get. As my country stood by you.. extend your blessings & help others . Maybe 1, maybe 5.. bring freedom & smiles on the faces of so many poor who continue to languish in prisons cause they can't afford bail," he added.

Meanwhile, along with Aryan, the other two accused Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail.

"All three applications are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said even as Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi was putting forth his arguments.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

Hearing on their bail applications started on Tuesday.

"I could have given the order tomorrow also. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday or Saturday.

Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:21 PM IST