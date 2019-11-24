Ted Talks Nayi Baat: Shah Rukh Khan wants to know if he should continue buying property on earth

Star Plus’ show TED Talks India Nayi Baat is heading towards its last weekend. In the upcoming week, we will another set of inspiring speakers who will throw light on the topic ‘Kamaal Ka Kal.’

In the final week, we will see some amazing speakers talking about the future of the world. One such speaker is a senior scientist from Nasa, Sharmila Bhattacharya. She is working towards researching small organisms in deep space to seek humankind’s future. As we overcrowd and over-utilize our planet, it has become the need of the hour to understand the boundaries of how life survives in deep space. The field of Astro-bionics creates and provides innovative, technological solutions for NASA’s human exploration and challenges life in space.

Sharmila says, “As many as 75 per cent of human disease-causing genes have “a very close functional match to the ones in the fruit flies”. Hence, studying the impact of space on fruit flies helps study changes that humans would experience during spaceflight. An investment in space and human exploration is an investment into our future. So, let’s utilize the universal language of science, and for our children’s sake, let’s pave the way for a better future.”