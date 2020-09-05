Teachers' Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, and other B-town celebs extend wishes

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers.
Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, several Bollywood stars took to social media to express their gratitude towards their teachers.
Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday paid tribute to "the camera" on the occasion of Teachers' Day and said that he has always learned new things when he was behind the camera.
The actor turned filmmaker took to Twitter to share a picture of himself where he is seen shooting something on the camera.
"On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020," he wrote in the caption.
Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her school's annual day and wrote, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone."
"तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकल हूँ माँ।
मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर।
Happy teacher’s day my teacher," wrote Sonu Sood
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)