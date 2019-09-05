Teachers’ Day 2019: 5 lesser known Student-Teacher ‘Jodis’ of Bollywood

While being starstruck is not new to fans by their idols and mentors, it is also not uncommon among actors. Many debutantes and young talent are often seen inspired by veteran actors and inspired by their style of work. On this teachers’ day let’s take a look at the actors who got a chance to work with their mentors on screen or were honored to recreate their work.

Tiger Shroff is known to have been a fan of Hrithik Roshan since his debut. The actor during numerous interviews has talked about how much Hrithik has inspired his dance and action persona. He finally got the chance to work with Roshan for the upcoming action thriller WAR. Tiger in the film’s trailer itself can also be seen saying, ‘whatever I have learned it is from you’.