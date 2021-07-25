Tara Sutaria's sexy bikini pic leaves beau Aadar Jain drooling; Janhvi Kapoor goes 'Omg'

Tara Sutaria, who is currently busy shooting for 'Ek Villain 2', recently set the internet ablaze as she shared hot bikini pictures on Instagram.
The photos show the actress posing in a black and white Dior bikini.
Tara is seen flaunting her envious body in the photoshoot wearing the two-piece and an unbuttoned blue denims. She's seen sporting a dewy make up and wet hair look.
Check out the pictures here:
Sutaria's sexy bikini photos left her beau Aadar Jain drooling. He took to the comments section to share drooling, fire and heart emojis.
The pictures also received likes and comments from Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Krishna Shroff and other celebrities.
Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Omg."
A fan wrote, "Ice cream kha raha tha... Pura pighal gaya."
"straight outta wood fire oven," commented another.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama 'Tadap' lined up for release in September.
She will also feature in 'Ek Villain Returns', helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.
Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'. Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will head to Russia to shoot a schedule of the upcoming film.
The second installment to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti' directed by Ahmed Khan had kickstarted a small schedule in Mumbai, in March, and the team will soon commence their second schedule in Russia.
The cast will start shooting in Moscow followed by St. Petersburg in Russia next month. Apart from filming some major action sequences, the team will also shoot a song in Russia.
