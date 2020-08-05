Tara Sutaria wishes beau Aadar Jain on birthday with a sweet Instagram post; check out his reply

'Marjaavaan' actress Tara Sutaria wished her 'favourite person' Aadar Jain on his birthday with an adorable throwback picture and a sweet birthday note.
Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain kind of made things official with her attendance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding celebrations. Now that their love for each other is no secret, Tara took to her Instagram to wish her beau and posted a picture of them, where they were seen twinning in white as they rock a traditional attire. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress wrote in the caption: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."
Replying to the birthday wish, Aadar commented, "I love you."
For the unversed, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria met for the first time during the Diwali of 2018 and have a lot of mutual friends. They sparked romance rumours last year, when they were seen attending multiple events together around Diwali. Aadar also attended a special screening of Tara’s last release ‘Marjaavaan’. The two are often posting about each other on social media.
Earlier, while talking to Mymbai Mirror, Tara said that she and Aadar enjoy going out and spending time with each other. "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants," said Tara.
Tara Sutaria's sister Pia also wished Jain. Sharing a picture of herself with Aadar and Tara, she wrote, "It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star"
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also wished their cousin with throwback pics.
Check out the posts here:
Recently, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain came together for a celebratory lunch on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, despite the ongoing COVID-19 scare.
Sharing a glimpse of the family celebration, Kareena posted a few pictures on Instagram. In the images, we also spot her husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain's ladylove Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain and the children, including Kareena's son Taimur. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also seen at the do.
