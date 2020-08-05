Tara Sutaria wishes beau Aadar Jain on birthday with a sweet Instagram post; check out his reply

'Marjaavaan' actress Tara Sutaria wished her 'favourite person' Aadar Jain on his birthday with an adorable throwback picture and a sweet birthday note.

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain kind of made things official with her attendance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding celebrations. Now that their love for each other is no secret, Tara took to her Instagram to wish her beau and posted a picture of them, where they were seen twinning in white as they rock a traditional attire. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress wrote in the caption: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."

Replying to the birthday wish, Aadar commented, "I love you."