Tara Sutaria turns 25: 'Marjaavaan' actress' awe-dorable moments with rumoured beau Aadar Jain

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, is celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, 19 November. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress had kind of made things official by attending Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019 and has since been spotted at almost every Kapoor family celebration.
On her birthday, here are some adorable moments of the rumoured couple:
The lovebirds' grand entry at Bachchans' bash that set tongues wagging
In 2019, when the Bachchan family hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity, it was this rumoured couple that stole the limelight.
Adding fuel to the fire, Tara and Aadar were seen entering the bash hand in hand and even striking a pose for the paparazzi. Tara wore a stunning shimmery metallic saree, whereas Aadar wore a navy blue sherwani with white churidar.
Beau Aadar Jain becomes Tara's cheerleader as he attends 'Marjaavaan' screening
After their appearance together at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash, Aadar attended the screenings of his rumoured lady love's film in November 2019.
While Tara once again opted for a six yards of elegance and had heads turning in her sexy avatar, Aadar arrived in smart casuals to root for his rumoured ladylove.
When Tara Sutaria, beau Aadar Jain made it Instagram official
After indulging in some social media PDA, Tara and Aadar finally put the rumours to rest in December 2019, by making it Instagram official.
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had attended the U2 band's concert in Mumbai. After the concernt, Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse and wrote, "When am with you," tagging Tara in it.
The 'Marjaavan' actress had reposted his story and written, "Always with you," with a heart.
Tara Sutaria performs at Aadar Jani's brother Armaan and Anissa Malhotra
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand celebrations took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 3, 2020. Apart from the Kapoor clan, several A-list actors were present at the wedding and videos of Bollywood actors dancing their hearts out at the wedding went viral on the internet.
In one of the videos, Tara was seen displaying her amazing vocal talents on stage at Armaan and Anissa's sangeet, while Aadar stood beside her in support.
Another video showed the rumoured couple grooving on 'Jine Mera Dil Luteya'.
Tara's sweet birthday post for Aadar
On August 5, the 'Marjaavaan' actress Tara Sutaria wished her 'favourite person' Aadar Jain on his birthday with an adorable throwback picture and a sweet birthday note.
Tara had taken to her Instagram to wish her beau and posted a picture of them, where they were seen twinning in white as they rock a traditional attire. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress had written in the caption: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."
Replying to the birthday wish, Aadar commented, "I love you."
