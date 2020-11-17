Tara Sutaria turns 25: 'Marjaavaan' actress' awe-dorable moments with rumoured beau Aadar Jain

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, is celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, 19 November. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress had kind of made things official by attending Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019 and has since been spotted at almost every Kapoor family celebration.

On her birthday, here are some adorable moments of the rumoured couple:

The lovebirds' grand entry at Bachchans' bash that set tongues wagging

In 2019, when the Bachchan family hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity, it was this rumoured couple that stole the limelight.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tara and Aadar were seen entering the bash hand in hand and even striking a pose for the paparazzi. Tara wore a stunning shimmery metallic saree, whereas Aadar wore a navy blue sherwani with white churidar.