Tara Sutaria to tie the knot with rumoured beau Aadar Jain: Report

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, kind of made things official with their attendance at the Bachchans' Diwali bash in 2019, U2 band’s concert, followed by Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding celebrations.
Now, according to a report by Spotboye, the couple is planning to tie the knot despite their average career graph.
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal stating, "For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off."
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara had spilled the beans on her secret affair. She said, “I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination.”
Tara made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Student Of the Year 2' (2019). The actress who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' was also linked to her co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a long time.
The 24-year-old is a trained opera singer and has performed as a child star in Disney shows.
In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Aadar’s mother Rima Jain got candid about her son’s relationship. She was asked if there would be another wedding soon, to which she said, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first).” When asked if the duo has the family’s approval, she added, “We love anybody our son loves.”
Earlier, while talking to Mirror, Tara said that she and Aadar enjoy going out and spending time with each other. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants,” said Tara.
On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. Tara will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty, who will be making his acting debut.