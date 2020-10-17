Tara Sutaria to tie the knot with rumoured beau Aadar Jain: Report

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara had spilled the beans on her secret affair. She said, “I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination.”

Tara made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Student Of the Year 2' (2019). The actress who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' was also linked to her co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a long time.

The 24-year-old is a trained opera singer and has performed as a child star in Disney shows.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Aadar’s mother Rima Jain got candid about her son’s relationship. She was asked if there would be another wedding soon, to which she said, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first).” When asked if the duo has the family’s approval, she added, “We love anybody our son loves.”

Earlier, while talking to Mirror, Tara said that she and Aadar enjoy going out and spending time with each other. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants,” said Tara.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. Tara will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty, who will be making his acting debut.