Tara Sutaria to headline 'Kabir Singh' producer Murad Khetani's next thriller drama

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production, 'Tadap', alongside debutant Ahan Shetty, seems to have become the new hot favourite for filmmakers.

If latest reports are to be believed, the actress has been signed on by 'Kabir Singh' producer Murad Khetani for one of his next films.

It is a solo lead film for Tara. A source shares, “Right from her first film, Tara has proved her mettle as an actor/performer. She is super talented and holds immense promise. Every project that she’s been part of, she’s added immense value to it. This will be her first solo lead film but it’s interesting that she has bagged it so early on in her career."

"A formal announcement for the Murad Khetani production is awaited but Tara is on board and the news should come out soon officially too. It is a thriller drama and Tara will be seen in a new light in this film," the source added.

Apart from this, Tara will be starring next in 'Ek Villian Returns' alongside John Abraham and is being helmed by Mohit Suri. She will also be seen in 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tiger Shroff.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:56 PM IST