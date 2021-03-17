Tara Sutaria tests negative for COVID-19

Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actor had contracted the virus.

There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sutaria, however, never confirmed the reports.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Student of the Year 2" actor gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes.

"Thank you all for your concern and love. I am COVID negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all," she wrote.