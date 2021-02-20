Tara Sutaria stuns in a Rs 3.1 lakh ivory lehenga by Anita Dongre

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria stuns every time she makes a public appearance. Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, her fashion choices have always been on point.

Recently, the 25-year-old was seen donning a bespoke ivory lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. The outfit was a part of her photoshoot for a jewellery brand.

Tara wore the "Eilnaz Lehenga" by Dongre which costs Rs 3.1 lakh.

According to the shopping website, this piece has an exquisitely detailed hand embroidery with depictions of mystical forests and its ornate blooms created imaginatively using their signature craft of gota patti along with the beautiful embellishments of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins, and zari all realised by expert hands of master artisans culminating to over a hundred hours of work.

Check out the pictures below.