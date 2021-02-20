Tara Sutaria stuns in a Rs 3.1 lakh ivory lehenga by Anita Dongre

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria stuns every time she makes a public appearance. Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, her fashion choices have always been on point.
Recently, the 25-year-old was seen donning a bespoke ivory lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. The outfit was a part of her photoshoot for a jewellery brand.
Tara wore the "Eilnaz Lehenga" by Dongre which costs Rs 3.1 lakh.
According to the shopping website, this piece has an exquisitely detailed hand embroidery with depictions of mystical forests and its ornate blooms created imaginatively using their signature craft of gota patti along with the beautiful embellishments of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins, and zari all realised by expert hands of master artisans culminating to over a hundred hours of work.
Check out the pictures below.
The actress will soon be seen in the remake of "RX100" (Tadap), which is also going to be the debut of Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villian" and "Heropanti 2".
"When you see me in my next film 'Tadap', you will see a very different character. I am playing a bad-ass girl there -- it has no similarity with my two films so far. The film is a remake of the south Indian film 'RX 100', and we have changed the story a bit. It is going to be interesting," she revealed.
On work front, Tara, who was seen in "Student Of The Year 2" and "Marjaavaan", has been a professional singer since she was seven, and has sung in operas and musical competitions.
The budding actress gets a chance to showcase her vocal skills in Mohit Suris upcoming "Ek Villain 2", and is sure excited about the fact.
"I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited," said Tara.